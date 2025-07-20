Stunning video of brief funnel cloud/possible tornado in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The report comes courtesy of Brendan Johnson, a meteorologist at TMJ4, our sister station in Milwaukee:

"Interaction of thunderstorm outflow & the lake breeze stirred up a brief, but likely tornado near Manitowoc Saturday afternoon. I've seen some photos of tree damage nearby. Our thanks to Joseph H. for sharing this video with TMJ4."

At this time, the National Weather Service has not confirmed that it was a tornado. Damage was reported to a house in the area, with some tree branches thrown about and grass unsettled according to an NBC 26 reporter who checked out the scene shortly after.

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted with any more updates we receive.