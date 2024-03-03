Still searching: People travel hundreds of miles to search for Elijah Vue

Follow along with a search party as they walk along county highways looking for any sign of Elijah Vue

The three-year-old boy was first reported missing Feb. 20

Search parties have drawn people from all over northeast Wisconsin and out of state to help look for the little boy

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's another day of searching for answers in the case of Elijah Vue's disappearance. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting outside the theater which has become the volunteer search party headquarters where I met some people who drove for miles to come here and help try to find the missing three-year-old.

"I've always had a soft spot for children, especially when they're helpless."

Dua Vang drove from her hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota to Manitowoc County Friday to join the team of volunteers dedicated to finding Elijah Vue this weekend.

"I've always had a soft heart for children and elders ... It's been weighing heavily on my heart."

On Sunday, Vang joined one of the groups searching along county highways, checking near fields for any sign of Elijah.

"I feel like I know Elijah."

Sia Thao joined the search party from Milwaukee. He says he's a friend of Elijah's aunt and while he never met the three-year-old, he wanted to lend a hand.

"He's been missing for too long. Somebody [has] got to, somebody [is] us, right? We got to find him."

One search party organizer tells me the volunteer search hours will be changing this week. She says to keep an eye out for an announcement. In Manitowoc, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.