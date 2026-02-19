Shooting in Manitowoc prompts SWAT response

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Officials confirm a shooting took place in Manitowoc on early Thursday morning on Madison Street, prompting a SWAT operation a few hours later.

The shooting happened near Replay Bar on Madison Street overnight.

A SWAT operation took place a couple miles away from the shooting location this morning. Officials confirmed the two incidents are connected.

The SWAT response prompted additional security precautions at Lincoln High School, Jefferson Elementary School and Madison Elementary School.

The Manitowoc Public School District says there is no threat to any of their school buildings. Additionally, officials confirmed with NBC 26 the public is not in danger and this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 will update this article as we learn more.