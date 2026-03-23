REEDSVILLE (NBC 26) — In Reedsville Wisconsin the celebration is going strong as they were welcomed back home to cheers and applause on a celebratory route near the high school.

Head coach Ron Prochnow says for him personally, this win means a lot to his family.

"I met my future wife a couple years after being here, her grandfather was on the 1946 team. He is my sons Ben and Zach's great grand father.”

Prochnow says it was a team win, and with his sons being on the team it was just an added bonus.

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Reedsville welcomes back high school boys basketball team after state championship win

"I'm not doing it just for them," Prochnow said. "I'm doing it for them and their friends. Because they have been friends since kindergarten, a lot of them. So I'm doing it for everybody.”

Brothers Ben and Zach Prochnow say that family mentality certainly helped.

"We have always been kind if a basketball family," Prochnow said. "So just seeing all the basketball games at state each year. And just being able to compete with them in the driveway, and easy access to the gym definitely helped us get to this moment.”

Both the brothers say that it was a special moment being able to share the championship with their father.

“I just kind of got to hung my dad for one last time as a player and notice that yeah, its my last game as a player," Prochnow said. "But we went out on top.”

Coach Prochnow also says that he hopes it doesn’t take another 80 years to win another championship.

But if it does, they will party just as hard as this one.

