None injured in apartment building fire

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — In a news release sent Saturday, Battalion Chief Olson of the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department says firefighters were called to a fire just before 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Expo Drive in Manitowoc.

Olson writes that dispatch had received multiple calls about a 16-unit apartment building with flames coming out of the second floor and roof.

When firefighters arrived they found everyone inside the apartment building had self-evacuated.

Manitowoc Fire Rescue said the fire is currently under investigation and there is not a dollar estimate for the loss as a result of the fire.

Eight other community fire departments helped the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department on the scene Saturday afternoon. was assisted by the City of Two Rivers, City of Sheboygan, Branch, Valders, Newton, Cleveland, Mishicot and De Pere Fire Departments. The Manitowoc Police Department and Manitowoc Public Utilities also helped.