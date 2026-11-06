Newton man pleads not guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot case

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Newton man charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife pleaded not guilty Thursday in Manitowoc County Circuit Court.

Larry J. Wallen, 37, was bound over for trial after waiving his preliminary hearing. His attorney also filed a motion to modify his bond, arguing for a lower or signature bond.

The state objected, noting the victim had previously requested the bond be raised. Judge Anthony Lambrecht denied the modification and ordered Wallen to remain on a $150,000 cash bond.

Wallen and his girlfriend, Christina M. Seguin, 49, both of Newton, face charges of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.

Seguin is charged as a party to the crime and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. Her preliminary hearing was adjourned Oct. 29 after her attorney filed a motion to dismiss and a bail motion. A motion hearing is now scheduled for Nov. 18.

According to a criminal complaint, the alleged plot unfolded between Sept. 1 and Oct. 6 and was uncovered through a confidential informant working with the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators allege Wallen asked the informant to either kill his estranged wife or plant drugs on her while he was going through a divorce. Wallen allegedly feared losing money, his home and custody of an 11-year-old child.

Prosecutors say Wallen discussed creating an alibi and continued pursuing the plan during multiple conversations with the informant.

The complaint alleges Seguin participated in several discussions and, during an Oct. 2 meeting, helped provide information that could be used as alibi cover while confirming the child should not be present when the killing occurred.

Investigators later sent Wallen a message through the informant indicating the job had been completed, although this was false information used to catch Wallen in the plot. The following day, officers told him his estranged wife's vehicle had been found abandoned. GPS data showed Wallen turned around and drove home after the call, according to the complaint.

Court records show Wallen was previously convicted in Sheboygan County in 2006 of two counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

Wallen is due back in court Dec. 4.