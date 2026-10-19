Complaint reveals new details in alleged Newton murder-for-hire plot

NEWTON (NBC 26) — A Newton man and his girlfriend face felony charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly sought to have his estranged wife killed, according to a criminal complaint.

Larry J. Wallen, 37, and Christina M. Seguin, 49, both of Newton, were charged this month in Manitowoc County with solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. Seguin is charged as a party to the crime.

Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Lambrecht set a $150,000 cash bond for Wallen on Friday. Seguin is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to the complaint, the alleged murder-for-hire plot unfolded between Sept. 1 and Oct. 6 and was uncovered through a confidential informant working with the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators allege Wallen asked the informant to either kill his estranged wife or plant drugs on her while he was going through a divorce and feared losing money, his home and custody of an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Wallen discussed creating an alibi and continued pursuing the plan during multiple conversations with the informant.

The complaint alleges Seguin participated in several discussions and, during an Oct. 2 meeting, helped provide information that could be used as alibi cover while confirming the child should not be present when the killing occurred.

Investigators later sent Wallen a message through the informant indicating the job had been completed, although this was false information used to catch Wallen in the plot. The following day, officers told him his estranged wife's vehicle had been found abandoned. GPS data showed Wallen turned around and drove home after the call, according to the complaint.

Court records show Wallen was previously convicted in Sheboygan County in 2006 of two counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing for Seguin is scheduled for Oct. 29. Wallen was due back in court Monday for an adjourned initial appearance.