New details emerge in Manitowoc County ICE raid

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — ICE confirmed the arrest of 24 illegal immigrants, including some with suspected ties to a human trafficking and drug ring in Manitowoc County, according to a press release from Homeland Security.

Last week, the FBI in Milwaukee had announced the arrest of 21 illegal individuals, stating nine of them were suspected of sexual assault and trafficking of girls.

On Tuesday, Homeland Security said ICE arrested 24 illegal immigrants, including one who was previously arrested for sexual assault of a child. Others arrested have prior convictions of identity theft, hit and run, traffic offenses, disorderly conduct and possession of narcotic equipment.

“While interviewing victims—many of whom were children— of a human trafficking and drug trafficking ring, ICE identified multiple illegal aliens. In total, ICE arrested 24 illegal aliens including those convicted of sexually assaulting a child, hit and run, DUI, identity theft, and possession of narcotic equipment,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.