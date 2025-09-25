21 arrested in Manitowoc County ICE raid

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — 21 people were arrested in Manitowoc County following an ICE and FBI joint operation, according to the FBI in Milwaukee.
The FBI says all suspects were in the country illegally, and nine are suspected of the sexual assault and/or trafficking of girls.
The specific locations of the arrests were not released.
Today, FBI Milwaukee and @ICEgov led a joint operation with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, DEA, CBP, and IRS-CI in arresting 21 subjects in Manitowoc County. All the subjects are in the country illegally. Nine of the subjects were targeted for their suspected involvement in… pic.twitter.com/t4i9hYateR— FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) September 25, 2025