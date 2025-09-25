Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21 arrested in Manitowoc County ICE raid

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — 21 people were arrested in Manitowoc County following an ICE and FBI joint operation, according to the FBI in Milwaukee.

The FBI says all suspects were in the country illegally, and nine are suspected of the sexual assault and/or trafficking of girls.

The specific locations of the arrests were not released.

