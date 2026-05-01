MPSD to host information session on Madison School Property

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Public School District (MPSD) will hold a community information session on the Madison Elementary School property at 6 p.m. Monday, May 4, in the district office board room.

The session will give neighbors an opportunity to learn more about the City of Manitowoc’s proposed purchase of the Madison property and to ask questions.

The meeting follows the Manitowoc Common Council's recent action to move forward with an offer to buy the site. The proposal is currently under review by the MPSD Board of Education, which discussed the offer during a special meeting on Thursday night.

According to MPSD, the Finance & Facilities Committee will review the proposal on Tuesday and make a recommendation. The full board will take up the matter again on May 12.

The district is encouraging community members to attend to stay informed and engaged in the process.

The MPSD administrative team has also updated a list of frequently asked questions to provide additional background on the Madison Elementary School property. The FAQ is available here.

