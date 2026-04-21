MPSD plans to sell Madison Elementary to the city for $1

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Public School District is considering selling the Madison Elementary property to the City of Manitowoc for $1.

The Common Council Committee of the Whole approved the request to purchase the property from the district.

Watch the full broadcast here:

MPSD plans to sell the Madison Elementary to the city for $1

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels called the deal a win for the city, the school district, and taxpayers. He said the $1 price tag is just a formality to transfer the deed.

"Our goal is not to destroy the area but we do have to do something, to let it sit is not an option," Nickels said.

"The school district saves money by not having to tear it down, they can put the money into other schools," Nickels said.

"It’ll be a tax space for both the city and the school district so we will see revenue moving forward," Nickels said.

Nickels told me that by purchasing the property, the city can guide development.

"We want to develop it responsibly, respectfully of the neighborhood, the beauty of the area," Nickels said.

But not everyone is on board. Manitowoc resident Nicholas Bruechert believes the district should sell the property for more money and put those funds toward future referendums.

"I want you to put some effort into the financial burden you’re putting on me as a taxpayer," Bruechert said.

I asked Bruechert if he could see himself not voting yes for a referendum because of this.

"Yeah I think for the next referendum if they sell this property for a dollar I’m gonna vote no," Bruechert said.

The school board will discuss the purchase next week, with other meetings set for May. The city also plans to hold public hearings, giving residents a chance to weigh in before any development moves forward.

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