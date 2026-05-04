MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — On Sunday, May 3, the line to get inside Jackson Elementary School was to the curb as members of the community gathered to stroll through the halls one last time.

All this because at the end of the 2025-2026 school year, Jackson Elementary School will close its doors as a part of the Manitowoc School Districts restructuring plan which was decided in late 2025.

Curt Drumm went to Jackson Elementary in the 1960's and says it's a sad feeling knowing that it's the end for the school.

"I feel like I'm at someone's funeral right now because this had such an impact on our lives, and our education and our careers," Drumm said.

Vivian Pauly was a student at Jackson from 2015 until 2020 and says she will miss the little things, and the people that made the school so special.

"My favorite memory here was when they do trivia in the library, it was always so much," Pauly said. "And the librarian Ms. Brick was always so nice and she would always let me order books if i ever wanted a book."

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Local Manitowoc school welcomes community back before closure

She also says that not being able to participate in the schools tradition will be missed.

"I'm a junior this year, so I wont be able to have my senior walk through here," Pauly said. "Which is an event where seniors walk through elementary schools."

But despite the closing of the school - she says it's given her some of best things she could ask for, one of her best friends Rachel.

"We were friends here, and now we are going to be seniors together," Pauly said. "And I'm very grateful that Jackson brought us together."

While many of the former students that NBC26 spoke with say it's a sad day, they all were just happy that they got to come back one last time and take in all the memories.