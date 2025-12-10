Manitowoc school board approves closing two elementary schools

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education approved a school consolidation plan Tuesday night in a close 4-3 vote.

The plan will close two elementary schools and modify grade configurations to strengthen educational programming and support long-term financial sustainability, according to the district.

Watch previous coverage on MPSD's decision here

Under the plan, Madison Elementary School and Jackson Elementary School will no longer operate as school buildings. Jackson will be decommissioned for the 2026-27 school year, while the Madison Elementary property will be put up for sale.

"These steps are about strengthening our foundation so we can continue delivering the high-quality education our students deserve," Superintendent Lee Thennes said. "By making responsible, forward-looking decisions now, we're ensuring that MPSD remains financially strong and positioned to serve students effectively for years to come."

The restructuring will also transform Riverview Elementary into the district's Riverview Early Learning Center, allowing the district to expand to full-day 4K programming in partnership with a local daycare facility at no cost to families, according to the district.

Students currently in grades K-4 at Riverview will transition to Stangel Elementary School.

The plan also reconfigures the district's middle school structure. Wilson Middle School will become Wilson Intermediate School, serving 5th and 6th grade students, while Washington Middle School will serve 7th and 8th grade students.

The district's high school Alternative Learning programs will relocate to the UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus.

The district will begin planning for implementation immediately, with transition timelines and detailed logistics to be communicated in the coming weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.