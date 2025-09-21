MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — People gathered at Manitowoc's Washington Park over the weekend to call attention to immigrants' rights, with organizers advocating for community support while local Republican leaders offered contrasting perspectives.

The protest was organized by Progressive Lakeshore People, Manitowoc Indivisible, the Democratic Party of Manitowoc County and Voces de la Frontera, a grassroots immigrants' rights organization based in Milwaukee.

Manitowoc rally focused on immigrants' rights draws support and opposition

Organizers call for community support

Jill Iverson, an organizer with Progressive Lakeshore People and Manitowoc Indivisible, said the rally aimed to build community solidarity.

"Immigrants are welcome here. And it's all about learning about helping our neighbors and being there in beloved community for our neighbors who are suffering," Iverson said.

When asked about political divisions in the community, Iverson acknowledged the challenge.

"Why do we think we are so divided? Well...that's a great question," she said.

Protesters gathered at Washington Park Saturday afternoon carrying signs opposing ICE, deportations and former President Trump. Speakers took turns at the podium sharing their perspectives on immigration issues.

Local GOP chairman responds

Collin Braunel, chairman of the Manitowoc GOP, offered a different viewpoint on the demonstration.

"They're upset with, uh, my guess is...ICE doing their job," Braunel said.

Braunel said he has no issues with immigrants as long as they are in the country legally, comparing immigration enforcement to routine ID checks.

"I liken it to being upset with the grocery clerk who's carding, or I.D.'ing you for buying beer and protesting them," Braunel said.

Despite the disagreement on immigration policy, Braunel expressed hope for unity.

"We need to come together and be the United States of America, not the divided States of America," he said.

The rally highlighted the ongoing debate over immigration policy and enforcement in local communities across the country.

