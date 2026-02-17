MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two Manitowoc middle schools are transforming how they handle student discipline with a new program that focuses on understanding and growth rather than punishment.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc middle schools transform detention with RISE program that builds relationships over punishment

Washington and Wilson Middle Schools have implemented the RISE program, a restorative approach that aims to help students make better choices and reduce out-of-school suspensions. Instead of traditional silent detention, students now work with counselors and restorative practice specialists to address behavioral issues.

"I think that there are a lot of tricks that we can try, in our tool belt, as an educator as to how to get kids to re-engage and really focus on learning but sometimes everyone just needs a break," Lainey Longmeyer said.

Longmeyer serves as Washington Middle School's principal and has seen firsthand how the program changes students' experiences. The RISE program gives students a chance to talk through their behaviors, take accountability, and develop "make it right" plans.

"Kids are really set up for success when they are met with support to be able to get there. So the fact we can offer that in little old Manitowoc, it's awesome," Longmeyer said.

The program operates in two phases. First, students learn to own their actions. Then, they learn how to repair the issue they created.

Kelly Spiering works as a counseling support and restorative practice specialist with the program. She emphasizes the focus on relationship building rather than punishment.

"Our focus is on relationship building and the understanding students can make mistakes and from that, that is an opportunity to grow," Spiering said.

The RISE program includes lessons on behavior, language, and handling disruptions. Students participate in reading and writing activities while learning how to respond differently in future situations.

"The end goal is making positive changes in our students, not just plunking them in somewhere and letting them sit. It is to know mistakes are okay, and we are here to support them," Spiering said.

Teachers report that the program helps students understand the impact of their actions while building stronger relationships between students and staff.

Holly Paquette teaches French at the school and has observed the program's benefits.

"For RISE, it gives students a second chance to reflect and think about what they've done … sometimes, really, all they need is a safe space," Paquette said.

Longmeyer noted that parents have also noticed positive changes. Students are enjoying school more because they're not automatically sent home for behaviors that once interrupted their learning.

Manitowoc Lincoln High School is looking to implement the RISE program in its building, with the hope of decreasing disruptions and cultivating better student-teacher relationships.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.