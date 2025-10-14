MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A long-running driveway dispute in Manitowoc County reached a new stage this week when crews removed a driveway entrance along Highway B after a court ordered the action.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc County removes property owner's driveway after court order in long-running dispute

Jim Theyerl shared videos of county crews removing his gravel driveway on Monday. Last month, I first reported that the county planned to fine Theyerl until he removed it, with court records showing the drive was built without a permit in 2023.

Theyerl claims the driveway has been there for decades, and no permit is needed.

"I didn't need a permit because the right of way was in, I just asked them what I had to do to connect to the right of way. I have used that driveway for 26 years. The judge gave me a chance to take it out... and I said I did not put it in, I'm not taking it out," Theyerl said.

Under a court order, he had until October 3 to remove it, or the county said they'd do it and charge him for it.

"They lined up with seven vehicles, county trucks, and then the officer pulled in for keeping peace. And, it took them one hour, and they had the driveway out," Theyerl said.

According to the latest court order, Theyerl is now facing fines of more than $30,000 for the nearly two years the driveway was there, along with additional possible fines for the county to tear it out.

"This is a lot of pressure on me. I'm up in age already," he said. "I come here and I see all these guys lined up out here and they're taking out my driveway—it doesn't feel real good," Theyerl added.

The county highway commissioner declined to comment for this story, and we reached out to the district attorney's office but never heard back.

Theyerl says for now he's representing himself in the dispute, but he'll get an attorney if he plans to take this to federal court.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."