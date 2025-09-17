Manitowoc County resident faces thousands in fines over driveway dispute

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc County homeowner could face thousands of dollars in fines and possible jail time if he doesn't remove part of his driveway by next month, following a legal dispute with the county that has escalated over the past year.

Jim Theyerl, who has owned his property along Highway B since 1999, is at the center of a controversy over a 12-foot driveway that the county claims is illegal. The dispute came to a head at Tuesday night's county board meeting, where Theyerl addressed officials during public comment.

"I've been here since 1999, bought the place in 99 with the driveway going to the extra lot," Theyerl said.

The contested section of driveway provides access to an additional lot on Theyerl's property. According to Theyerl, removing it would eliminate his access to that area entirely.

"Here is the 12 feet of driveway that the Manitowoc County is arguing about, the 12 feet, they want to take it out and plant grass on it, I would have no access to anything there," Theyerl said.

According to county officials, the driveway section was built without a permit and violates the code that limits how many driveways are allowed per mile of highway. The county and highway commissioner declined to comment due to their ongoing lawsuit against Theyerl.

Theyerl maintains the driveway was already in place when he purchased the property more than two decades ago.

"I just told them I would not take it out because I did not put it in," Theyerl said.

A judge has ordered Theyerl to remove the disputed driveway section by Oct. 4. If he fails to comply, growing fines could exceed $15,000. Records show the county also wants the option to jail him for up to 30 days or until he pays the penalties.

For Theyerl, the financial consequences could be devastating.

"This would be it for me because at my age there ain't no way of getting a job," Theyerl said.

The court has stalled penalties for 30 days to allow for a possible settlement. However, if no agreement is reached, the fines could begin accumulating next month.

