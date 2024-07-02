The Manitowoc connection: City approves trail project to unite downtown with nature

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc has approved a large trail project that will help connect to the city to the natural beauty around it.



A $1.4 million trail will be put in connecting Bayshore Drive to Reed Avenue.

The city was awarded a $400,000 grant for the project.

Community development director Adam Tegen says that the goal is to have a large network of trails.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

In early May, we told you about Manitowoc’s plans to connect the city to its natural strengths — the lakeshore and many parks. Now, the first large project has been approved.

That project is an estimated $1.4 million trail near Bay Shore Drive on the northeast side of town. A new trail that local cyclist Tim Kolb plans to try out.

"It's nice to really have connections to downtown and along the lakeshore,” said Kolb. “It's not really much hassle getting place to place by foot or by bike."

The trail will be paid for in part by a $400,000 grant awarded to the city.

In May, I was told by Manitowoc’s Parks Planner that the trail will go from Bayshore Drive to Reed Avenue with a bridge over the Little Manitowoc River.

Community Development Director Adam Tegen says the city isn't just looking to connect downtown to the lakeshore, but a whole network of biking and walking trails throughout the city.

It's an exciting development for Kolb.

"I think it's going to bring in a lot more biking in the area,” said Kolb. “A lot of people are going to invest in that to enjoy the scenery."

The trail will not only connect natural features, but will run right through Lincoln Park Zoo, looping in another of the city's biggest attractions.