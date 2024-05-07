'The best it can be'; Manitowoc aims to connect natural beauty to downtown

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As downtown Manitowoc grows, there's a focus on staying connected to the beautiful Lakeshore. The city told me about the importance of connecting growth with our natural resources.



The city is set to begin a $1.5 million project on a trail on the northeast side of town.

Parks Planner Brock Wetenkamp says it is very important to get the most out of Manitowoc's strengths.

I'm told an expansive bike and pedestrian plan will soon connect "every corner of the city."

Manitowoc parks planner Brock Wetenkamp says the first project in the city's initiative is a $1.5 million trail near Bayshore Drive on the northeast side of town.

"We're just trying to create a connector between certain areas of the city and Lake Michigan and thus downtown,” Wetenkamp said.

Wetenkamp says the growth of downtown has sparked a desire for the city to more effectively utilize all its strengths.

"There are so many things within a close distance that we could access using these trails and our river and our lake,” said Wetenkamp.

The Bayshore Trail will be just one of what Westerkamp calls the city's bike and pedestrian plan. An expansive system that will outline connections to "every corner of the city."

"It's a long process,” says Wetenkamp. “We're creating pieces here and there, but ultimately the goal is to create a large connective path."

Downtown Manitowoc and the Lakeshore, two places close together but will soon be more connected than ever.

"It's something that our community has a lot of pride in,” Wetenkamp said. “We really would like to make it the best it can be."

The Bayshore Trail will connect Bayshore Drive with Reed Avenue and a bridge will go over the Little Manitowoc River. I'm told the project with end in June of 2025.