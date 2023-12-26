Local mother reacts after three people killed in two crashes within 24 hours

On Christmas day a crash killed two women from Green Bay. Then on Tuesday morning, another crash killed a man from Sheboygan.

Both crashes happened on I-43 near Cleveland. Due to an ongoing investigation, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office was unavailable for an update.

Alicia Turk lives in Manitowoc and was driving by the aftermath with her young son Ryland. She says she is devastated for the families and is counting her blessings.

A Merry Christmas here in Manitowoc County also brought two tragedies. On Christmas day and the 26th, two separate deadly crashes occurred both on I-43 near Cleveland leaving the community feeling for the victims and their families.

Alicia Turk lives in Manitowoc. She saw one of the crash scenes as she was driving by with her son Ryland. A sight that is sticking with her.

"It killed me on the inside,” Alicia said. "Especially today, I was scared to have my little one in the car, because I knew I had to go through that area, that is a bad area to be in right now."

Authorities say both crashes happened on I-43 near Cleveland. The first on Christmas day and the second on the morning of the 26th leaving 3 people dead and multiple more injured

"It was scary because, just thinking if I was them, I’d be terrified just being in that car,” said Ryland.

As the investigation is ongoing the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office was unavailable for an update.

"Just count your blessings because one day you can be here and the next day you could be gone,” Alicia said.

Two women from Green Bay died in the crash on Christmas, while Tuesday morning's crash saw the death 19-year-old man from Sheboygan.