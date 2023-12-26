Watch Now
Three people killed in separate crashes in under 24 hours, says Sheriff

Posted at 12:14 PM, Dec 26, 2023
MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said three people died in separate crashes in under 24 hours.

Deputies said in a news release that the crashes happened on Christmas Day and Tuesday morning on I-43.

The sheriff's office said they got the call for a two-vehicle crash Monday on I-43 and Fischer Creek Road in the Town of Centerville. They said a Chevrolet Suburban and Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound lost control after the Suburban hit the Tahoe. Both vehicles went into the median and hit a guardrail.

Deputies said a 60-year-old Manitowoc man was driving the Tahoe, and was taken to Aurora BayCare for non-life threatening injuries. A 66-year-old female passenger from Two Rivers was taken by ThedaStar to ThedaCare for serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The sheriff said the Suburban driver — a 38-year-old Green Bay man — and a juvenile passenger were taken to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers from Green Bay — females ages 38 and 71 — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said a separate crash Tuesday morning killed one person on I-43 just north of County Highway XX. They said a car was traveling southbound in the passing lane before hitting a guardrail, going into a ditch, and colliding with a tree. A 19-year-old man from Sheboygan driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff said Cleveland First Responders, Cleveland Fire Department, Newton Fire Department/Newton JAWS, St. Nazianz Fire Department, Two Rivers Ambulance, Valders Ambulance, ThedaStar, Manitowoc County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Hi-Way 42 Garage, Manitowoc County Coroner's Office, and Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center assisted in these investigations.

