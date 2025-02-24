LIVE: Court proceedings continue for Timothy Hauschultz child murder case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Court is resuming in Manitowoc County after a judge rejected a plea agreement last Thursday for Timothy Hauschultz, who's accused of ordering punishment against a seven-year-old boy in his care that led to the boy's death.

A jury trial is scheduled to start this week, pending the outcome of a motion hearing set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. You can watch court proceedings live below:

The charges stem from the 2018 death of Hauschultz's seven-year-old great-nephew, Ethan Hauschultz. Timothy, Ethan's legal guardian at the time, was accused of ordering punishment that led to the child’s death.

On Thursday, Judge Jerilyn Dietz said considering the seriousness of the charges, she could not accept the deal, stating it would not be in the public's interest.

