MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The wait is over!

The S.S. Badger will make its maiden voyage of 2024 late next week. Manitowoc's tourism department Visit Manitowoc, said the Badger will be in town on May 17th.

This will be the first sail for the ship since it was shut down in Julywhen the dock broke on the Ludington side of the lake.

The boat was taking reservations for beginning of June and later, but I'm told those reservations are now open from May 17th to the end of the season.