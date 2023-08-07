Lakeshore seeks visitors after S.S. Badger's 2023 season ends

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — With the S.S. Badger no longer making trips to its normal dock for the rest of the season, some are wondering what will draw people to the area, and the importance of visitors to downtown.

George Kapitz owns the Broken Spoke Bike Studio. He believes without the Badger it will be important for people to continue to get to the Lakeshore.

"It brings and energy to the area, it makes people that live here very proud of their town. There's stuff going on, it's family friendly, it's a really good place to live," Kaptiz says. "It's definitely a pretty big blow to not have the Badger traveling back and forth every day, but there's a lot going on in this community."

As the owner of a bike store, it's no surprise one of his favorite activity is riding the bike trails that go from Manitowoc, up the lakeshore, all the way to Point Beach State Forest.

"I love riding on the trails," says Kapitz. "It's a big moment of clarity for me, just get's me out of the hustle and bustle of work everyday."

From work to fun, Maritime Museum Executive Director, Cathy Green, coordinated many of the events in town.

"The things Manitowoc has to offer are here in the summertime," Green said. "Whether it's riding on the bike trail or, whether it's taking advantage of our programs at the Museum, it's really important that folks keep coming out."

Without the Badger, Kapitz hopes everyone continues to enjoy the area.

"I think it's very important to go back to what we grew up doing, you know, being outside and connecting with people," he said.

There will be no shortage of events along the Lakeshore for the rest of the summer. The Balloon Glow, for example, on Friday, Aug. 18 in downtown Manitowoc, will be one of the biggest hot air balloon festivals in the area.