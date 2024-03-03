"It took us 8 hours to get here": Volunteers from far and wide joining the search for Elijah Vue

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Today marks twelve days since the search for Elijah Vue began. That isn’t stopping volunteers from getting involved—no matter the distance.



Volunteers from as far as Ohio are joining in the search for Elijah Vue

Locals also continue to search.

Crystal Marshall, Jennifer Field, and Steven Piper came from Ohio to assist in the search. For Marshall, it is personal.

“A family needs help finding their child. If it were one of my kids, I would hope someone would come help me,” said Marshall.

The three of them were joined by locals who wanted to help. One of them told me that he has extensive experience with situations like this.

“I think I have…about 50 to 100 searches under my belt,” said Klemmer.

Randy “Bear” Klemmer volunteered his skills after he found Crystal and her group on Facebook. He says social media can be a powerful tool, but has a word of warning for those using it to help with the search.

“It's fine if you want to get a group of people to go out but it’s so important to contact the search coordinator and get involved in the main y’all the main level here, okay?” said Klemmer.

At the end of the day, their focus remains the same.

“No matter the outcome, the important thing is that Elijah is brought home to his family," said Marshall. "They should get the closure and the answers they need.”

To join the search effort, you can visit the Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc Tuesday through Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM.