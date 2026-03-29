MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — In Manitowoc, people from all over the community gathered in Washington Park to take part in the nationwide 'No Kings' protest Saturday.

Jill Iverson, one of the organizers of the protest, said seeing the amount of people come out and peacefully protest was truly impressive.

"It means a lot to us, there are a lot of people here that are concerned about our country," Iverson said. "And they are concerned about all of our neighbors."



For pastor Matt Sauer of first Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc, being able to speak at the event and see his fellow community members was very special.

"When you see that diversity coming together for one moment, for one particular thing, it really is quiet moving. It can take away your breath at one moment you know, and it can bring a tear to the eye," commented Sauer.

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Hundreds gather for Manitowoc No Kings protest in Washington Park

Sauer said that while there were many people at the protest, he was surprised by the many generations of people who turned out to protest.

"I had the privilege to be out here with my son and some of his friends," Sauer said. "Just seeing that you know, young people are also taking an incredible desire to say that this is our country.”

Local Lulu Linboom said she was also shocked by the wide age range present and said the support was felt from beyond just the people protesting.

"There were people who weren’t at the protest, but were in cars and honking at us and giving us thumbs up and telling us good job," Linboom said. "That was also really motivating.”

Organizers of the event say they had roughly around 900 people participate in the 'No Kings' protest in Washington Park.