Green Bay man with suspended driver's license charged in deadly Christmas Day crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man who was driving with a suspended license has been charged in connection to a deadly Christmas Day crash in Manitowoc County.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by NBC 26, 38-year-old Philip Slezewski is facing five total charges:



Two include knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended — causing death

Two include knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended — causing great bodily harm

One includes possession of THC — PTAC, as a party to the crime

Two people were killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day in Manitowoc County. The sheriff's office said it happened on I-43 and Fischer Creek Road in the town of Centerville. They said a Chevrolet Suburban and Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound lost control after the Suburban hit the Tahoe. Both vehicles went into the median and hit a guardrail.

Deputies said a 60-year-old Manitowoc man was driving the Tahoe, and was taken to Aurora BayCare for non-life-threatening injuries. A 66-year-old female passenger from Two Rivers was taken by ThedaStar to ThedaCare for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The sheriff said the Suburban driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers from Green Bay — women ages 38 and 71 — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The criminal complaint shows Slezewski was driving the Suburban planning to return to Green Bay from his family's Christmas celebration in Chicago. It explains Slezewski was driving in the left lane north of exit 137 and attempted to pass another vehicle to move into the right lane. Slezewski told deputies he believed he lost control of the wheel as he tried passing the other car due to a mechanical failure. He said the steering was very loose and he could not turn it effectively. Slezewski told deputies he was not aware he hit another vehicle.

The complaint explains Slezewski had a suspended driver's license and several unpaid fines.

Slezewski also told deputies he ingested cocaine and marijuana on Christmas Eve in Chicago.

The complaint shows the Suburban's front seat passenger was Slezewski's mother and the rear passenger side passenger was his wife.

Court records show Slezewski is being held on a $300,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to return to court for an adjourned initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8.