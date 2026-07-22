Former Mishicot teacher sentenced to 25 years for repeated child sexual assaults

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A former Mishicot teacher was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years after being convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting children.

Ryan Schroeder, 39, appeared in Manitowoc County court, where Judge Mark Rohrer sentenced him to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Schroeder pleaded guilty to the state charges and was convicted in May.

He was also sentenced in federal court to 28 years in prison for producing child pornography. The federal and state sentences will be served concurrently, Rohrer ruled.

Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said the assaults occurred between 2023 and 2025. Schroeder previously worked as a physical education teacher and coach at Mishicot High School.