Former Mishicot teacher sentenced to 28 years for producing child pornography

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A former Mishicot teacher was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Ryan Scott Schroeder was convicted of the crime in federal court earlier this year. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, he received the 28-year sentence along with a lifetime of supervised release.

Schroeder also faces more than a dozen state charges for repeated sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and other sex crimes.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges July 22.