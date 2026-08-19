MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Elbow Room, a supper club icon on the Manitowoc lakeshore, is making a comeback after closing in 2024 with new owners who spent four months renovating the interior while preserving the restaurant's historic exterior.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Elbow Room supper club reopens in Manitowoc with new owners

Nationally certified chef and Manitowoc native Kent Meyer is one of the new owners, along with Jess Kittleson.

"I've always had an interest in cooking, and I thought maybe this time I should open one for myself," Meyer said.

The Elbow Room has been part of Manitowoc's story for more than 60 years. Meyer said preserving the supper club atmosphere was a priority.

"Because of the history and because of the heritage I thought it would be a really nice thing to continue," Meyer said.

The owners renovated the interior over four months.

"We did the floor, we re-did the bartop, tore out the back bar, replaced that, we re-drywalled and textured, new lights," Meyer said.

The exterior, including the iconic Elbow Room sign, was left unchanged.

Front of house manager Anastasia Bartusch said the community has embraced the return.

"People will talk about this, I used to eat here back when I was a kid or my grandparents would take me here when I was a kid, the community loves this place and they are happy to see it back," Bartusch said.

The restaurant held a soft opening earlier this week and will have its grand opening Thursday, Aug. 20. The kitchen will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. during the initial schedule, with plans for buffets and lunch service in the future.

"Knowing I'm coming in here and continuing the legacy of the Elbow Room makes me feel absolutely wonderful," Bartusch said. "That part hasn't sunk in yet, it's hard for me to wrap my head around, that we are in this historic building."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.