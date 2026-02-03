DNR releases Silver Lake test results

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Scientists have ruled out one possible explanation for a major fish kill in Manitowoc County. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tells NBC 26 News that E. coli levels are normal in Silver Lake, and do not indicate a discharge event .

The DNR said they are not aware of any other reports of winterkill at nearby lakes.

The investigation began Tuesday after an ice fisherman reported seeing no fish on his electronic fish finder and noticed that minnows he dropped into the water for bait were coming up dead.

State biologists drilled a dozen holes in the ice and found very low levels of oxygen in the water. They used an underwater camera and discovered dead panfish at the bottom of the lake.