MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish die-off at Silver Lake in Manitowoc after receiving reports that fertilizer may be contaminating the water.

State officials drilled dozens of holes in the ice to conduct tests after discovering low oxygen levels and dead panfish along the lake bottom. The investigation began following a call about potential fertilizer runoff entering the water.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Fish killing at Silver Lake prompts state investigation in Manitowoc

"This isn't the first time we've seen this," said Terry Busse, president of the Manitowoc City Unit Fish and Game Association.

Busse attributes the fish kill to weather conditions rather than contamination.

"When we get winters like we had this year, where we had a lot of deep snow early, that shuts the light off and starts the clock ticking," Busse said.

The heavy snow cover blocks sunlight from penetrating the ice, reducing oxygen production from aquatic plants and creating conditions that can lead to fish kills.

Busse went ice fishing this season and noticed unusual fish behavior before the die-off became apparent.

"We were marking fish 5 to 10 feet off the bottom. I'm assuming swimming through not floating through dead," Busse said.

Local anglers have been forced to find alternative fishing spots due to the poor conditions at Silver Lake.

"This last experience of mine… I didn't even mark a fish, see a fish, all my bait was dead when I pulled it up after I was done fishing," said Matthias Schimpf, a Manitowoc resident.

Brett Hubbartt, Silver Lake president, expressed disappointment about the impact on recreational fishing.

"It's actually sad… It's a shame they can't come out and catch a fish," Hubbartt said.

The DNR stated there is no evidence that any acute event caused the current fish kill, but sample results will provide clarity on that question.

Some lab results could be available as early as next week, while others may take up to a month to complete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.