Black History Month: Faith leaders discuss how to combat racism, white supremacy

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — In Manitowoc, faith leaders are trying to have tough conversations during Black History Month.



Video shows Manitowoc faith leaders watching the documentary "A Time for Burning."

The documentary follows a white congregation in Nebraska in the '60s as they're introduced to a program where white families dine with black families, which sparked controversy.

Members of the clergy from around Manitowoc gathered for a screening of "A Time for Burning."

The documentary follows a white congregation in Omaha, Nebraska in 1966 as they introduced a program to have white families dine with Black families, which sparked controversy.

Pastor Dan Lyman of Faith Lutheran in Valders grew up attending that very church in Omaha.

He was just eight years old when the documentary was being filmed.

"Still in America, the most segregated time of the week is Sunday mornings. We have to keep addressing it. The problem hasn't gone away. America's original sin was slavery, and we haven't dealt with all the repercussions of that yet," said Lyman.

According to a news release, the group will gather again at the end of the month to discuss how to move forward and "combat racism."