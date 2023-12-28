Another deadly crash on I-43, says Sheriff

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Four people have been Killed on I-43 in three separate crashes within four days.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Thursday afternoon under I-43 near the Manitowoc River, within the Township of Manitowoc Rapids.

Investigators say a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was traveling northbound on I-43, when the truck went into the median, hit a guardrail and then went down an embankment.

They say the truck came to rest along the south side of the Manitowoc River.

Investigators say a 56-year-old driver from Green Bay was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

If you witnessed this crash or have information regarding to it, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is asking you to contact Detective Michael Herrmann at 920-683-4215.