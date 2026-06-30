Man arrested after attacking woman and infant son on Fond du Lac County trail

ROSENDALE (NBC 26) — According to a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office press release, a 21-year-old man is in custody after a woman was attacked while walking her infant son on a trail in the Village of Rosendale.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Mascoutin Valley Trail near the intersection of Willow Creek Road on June 29 at approximately 3:37 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman reported that while walking with her 1-year-old son in a stroller, an unknown man approached her and attacked her by putting a white cloth over her mouth and grabbing her around the neck.

The woman was able to fight off her attacker and run back to her nearby residence with her son before contacting 911.

Deputies and detectives canvassed the area. The woman provided a detailed description of the suspect and a vehicle. Supported by eyewitness reports and security camera footage, a 21-year-old male suspect was identified.

At approximately 10:46 p.m., deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village of Rosendale. The 21-year-old man was arrested and is being held on charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, and battery.

The sheriff's office said all evidence points to this being an isolated incident and there is no remaining threat to the public.

If or when the suspect is charged with a crime, additional details will be released in a criminal complaint filed with the courts. Until then, no further information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.