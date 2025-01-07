Major changes coming to Highway 141 amid local concerns

CRIVITZ (NBC 26) — One stretch of highway in Marinette County will soon undergo construction that community members say will have a consequential impact.

This July, about a mile and a half of Highway 141 will go from two lanes going in each direction to one lane in each direction, with a left-turn lane in the middle.

This stretch of highway is the route to many local businesses, some say the construction timeline will hurt them during their busiest season; the summer.

Some businesses that spoke with NBC 26 off-camera agree there is a problem with car accidents on the road, but they don't agree on a solution.

One local business owner said, "If people can't get to your business, you have no business."

Another business owner just outside of the future construction area said "There could be an adjustment I don't foresee now that may need to be implemented in the future," in response to possible changes to nearby traffic patterns.

Kurt Vogel, the Project Manager at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, says this project will reduce accidents and help solve a major issue.

WisDOT has cited a number of crash statistics and pointed to similar projects, such as one in Appleton, as to why this project will ultimately prove successful.

"There's an obvious problem here. A lot of people have seen a lot of accidents in this community. They continue to happen and we have to do something to address it," said Vogel.

"With this project, we are addressing the safety deficiencies and by doing the two-way left turn, we are going to be reducing the traffic incidents that occur along this stretch and we're going to make it a lot safer for everyone that uses this section of highway."

"Construction is always a difficult time for businesses on any project. That's why we have the In This Together guide that businesses can use to try to help reduce those impacts."

Vogel says construction is expected to begin mid to late July and finish in early November.

He says he hopes the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term inconvenience.