Local pumpkin patch works with Packers to create NFL Draft-themed corn maze

CHILTON (NBC 26) — To promote the upcoming NFL Draft in Titletown, Green Bay is celebrating in the city and in the cornfields.



Polly’s Pumpkin Patch in Chilton was chosen by the Packers to feature an NFL Draft-themed corn maze.

The 17-acre maze includes a recreation of the NFL Draft logo, along with unique farm-themed additions.

Owner Polly Rolland hopes the maze will be featured during a Packers game or on the Jumbotron.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Polly Rolland, owner of Polly’s Pumpkin Patch in Chilton, says her farm was chosen for a special NFL Draft-themed project by the Packers.

"We actually got a call from this team with the Packers," Rolland said.

Her farm is one of four selected from hundreds in northeast Wisconsin to feature an NFL Draft-themed corn maze.

The 17-acre, nearly seven-mile-long corn maze includes a recreation of the NFL Draft logo.

"We got the approval to use the logo," Rolland explained. "But there are some restrictions. We can't change it at all."

To create the maze, they brought in a contractor who used GPS tracking to ensure accuracy within an inch.

While they couldn’t alter the logo, Rolland mentioned they made their own unique additions.

"We have a goat and a pig throwing a football to each other. And down at the bottom, it says 'No. 1 pick is Polly's,'" Rolland shared.

Now that the maze is complete, Rolland says she has one final wish.

"Maybe our corn maze, all four of them, will be broadcast during a Packer game or maybe on the Jumbotron. That would be so cool!" she said.

However, Rolland noted that the maze won’t last until next year’s draft because corn harvesting season starts right after they close on Halloween.