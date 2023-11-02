Take two for trick-or-treating in Sheboygan after city rescheduled due to snow

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Take two for trick-or-treating in Sheboygan.

The city rescheduled the Halloween tradition to Wednesday because of Halloween day’s blast of snow. When the fun was rescheduled, the Sheboygan community rallied behind day two of tricks and treats.

We figured an extra round of Halloween never hurt anybody,” said Leonid Bortzov, a Sheboygan resident.

He and his family braced the winter-like weather on Tuesday for trick-or-treating before finding out afterwards it was officially rescheduled.

“We didn't know that they canceled it until the next day, just like most people,” said Ash Bortzov. “ That’s because they canceled it an hour in.”

Halloween trick or treating started at 4 p.m., and the city of Sheboygan posted about the cancellation on their Facebook page about 5 p.m. saying the weather posed safety risks.

For those who still went out on Halloween day, that meant a second day of candy for their kids on November 1 and some lingering frustration the call from the city didn't come sooner.

“We had kids at our door and our kids were already ready to go out so it was a little too late to cancel,” said Samantha Sejut. “It would've been better earlier in the day but it was too late.”

Other parents like Allie and Brian Stefancin, were glad for a second chance at seeing their kids gathering spooky sweets.

“Oh, they were so excited!” Allie said. “I mean if I was a kid and I got to go trick or treating twice in a year, heck yeah!”

Brian agreed, “I was actually out of town hunting so it worked out well that I was able to get home and have family time today.”

Even those handing out the candy, like resident Simon Ulrich, were prepped and ready for day two.

“I had to go out to the store and grab another bag but I was happy that the kids would have another chance to not have to walk through a blizzard in order to get their candy.”