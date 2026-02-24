Sheboygan's first Black-owned dance academy builds community through movement, inclusivity

Street Elite Dance Academy is making history in Sheboygan as the first Black-owned dance academy in the area, creating a space for representation and authentic self-expression through movement.

"I feel like a space was needed to have representation for black dance and black art," said Mizz Bre, the academy's founder.

The 27-year-old has been running Street Elite Dance Academy for over two years, offering street style classes alongside African dance and tumbling.

The studio serves as more than just a place to learn choreography – it's become a safe haven for students to express themselves authentically.

Students ranging from 4 years old to teenagers have found community at Street Elite. Five-year-old Nyiema McClai knows exactly what draws her to the studio.

"Cartwheels. Roundoffs," McClai said when asked about her favorite part of dancing.

For older students like Taliya Thomas and Jilaynah Smith, the academy offers something deeper than dance instruction.

"I enjoy hanging out with them and building the friendships," Thomas said.

The supportive environment extends to the instruction itself, with students praising Mizz Bre's teaching approach.

"Even if you mess up on the dance, Mizz Bre will always come by you and make sure you have the move right," Smith said.

Street Elite prides itself on inclusivity.

"We are Black-owned, but not Black only," Mizz Bre noted. "We welcome people of all different races and backgrounds and abilities."

With parade season approaching, the academy is preparing to showcase its talents to the broader Sheboygan community. The performances often inspire spectators to consider joining the studio themselves.

"They always be like, 'I wish we could move like that, I wish we could do that.' And I'm like 'Come to a class you can learn too,'" Mizz Bre smiled.

For students like one dancer who expressed hopes to continue at the academy, Street Elite represents more than dance lessons – it's a place where community, culture, and creativity intersect.

