'We’re buying the Rectory': Local couple shares why they saved St. Mary’s Parish house

LUXEMBURG (NBC 26) — Back in August, the St. Mary’s Parish House in Luxemburg was literally on the move.

The new owners shared with NBC26, why they stepped in to save the historic home and what they plan to do with it.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dan Farah and his wife, Tamra Christoph, decided to act after learning the 120-year-old rectory was set to be torn down.

"We talked to Father and said, you know, if you're interested in parting with it, we might be interested in looking into taking it," Dr. Dan Farah said.

Tamra grew up attending church and remembers spending time in the 120-year-old parish house as a child.

As they neared retirement, the couple had been looking at condos in Florida, but said nothing ever felt quite right.

"When this came up, I thought, you know, Florida’s a nice place to visit, but this is our home. Let’s make it our home," Dr. Farah said.

So, they bought the house.

"[Dan] came home one day, put his hands on the sink, and goes, ‘Tamra, I’m all in.’ Tamra Christoph said, "Good, what condo did you decide on?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t. We’re buying the rectory."

In August, they stood alongside neighbors in Luxemburg, watching as their new home rolled down the street.

"When it finally came off the property and I saw all the people and the community just supporting us spiritually, I had tears of joy," Christoph said.

Now, the historic home has a new address, permanently located on Birchwood Circle.

The couple plans to add a basement and install a septic system. Aside from that, the driveway is the only thing that needs finishing before they can move in.

They had hoped to be settled by Thanksgiving, but say it’ll likely be closer to Christmas before they officially call the rectory home.