TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A new law in Two Rivers now requires all school buses to activate their flashing red warning lights at every stop within city limits, aiming to improve student safety and reduce driver confusion.

Under the updated ordinance, drivers must stop when red lights are flashing, or the stop arm is extended, regardless of whether they're approaching from behind the bus or traveling in the opposite direction. Vehicles must remain stopped at least 20 feet away as long as the red lights are flashing.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Two Rivers implements new school bus safety law requiring red lights at every stop

"To enact this law I think is a great idea. It's the safest form of picking up and dropping off students," said Steve Roekle, a bus driver with Brant Buses who has 30 years of experience.

The new regulation addresses widespread confusion about when drivers should stop for school buses.

"There is a lot of confusion with whether you stop or not for a school bus," Roekle said. "What this does is it avoids confusion and it provides consistency in a city so whenever you are dropping off students or picking up, the red lights go off and you stop."

The law also clarifies that bus cameras can record violations, enabling police to issue tickets without having to witness the incident firsthand.

"In the stop arms there is a camera that will take a picture, a video, of the violation," Roekle said.

The changes come after a recent incident in Manitowoc County where a teenager was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road to board a school bus.

"I always hope anything reduces red light violators because we never want to see what happened in Valders happen, those are the nightmare situations you never wanna see, read, here," Roekle said.

In Wisconsin, illegally passing a school bus can result in fines of $500 to $1,000 for first-time offenses, along with points being deducted from the driver's license.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.