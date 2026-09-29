Two Rivers Fire will become the paramedic provider for six communities

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Starting Oct. 1, Two Rivers Fire Department will serve as the paramedic provider for six communities previously served by the Mishicot Area Ambulance Service.

The change follows a state-wide shortage of volunteer EMS workers, which has significantly impacted Manitowoc County.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Two Rivers Fire will become the paramedic provider for 6 communities

Two Rivers Fire Chief Dave Murack said the transition is designed to maintain emergency medical coverage across the region.

"We're going to bridge that gap of emergency medical services and we'll assume the role of paramedic provider for the 6 communities," Murack said.

The change will expand Two Rivers Fire's service area from approximately 6.4 square miles to just under 140 square miles. Two Rivers Captain Brandon Burke said staffing is currently one of the biggest concerns as the department prepares for that growth.

"Right now we cover about 6.4 ish square miles and that is going to increase dramatically to just under 140 square miles so the time, time on the calls. The service area, the nature of the calls are going to be different. We expect to see more trauma, farm accidents," Burke said. "I don't really see us running into any issues right now, one of the biggest concerns would be staffing."

Local first responder groups will have crash bags containing life-saving supplies so they can begin care on scene immediately — something Murack said will strengthen EMS services in the region.

Mishicot Area Ambulance Service Board Member Tom Sprang said existing staff will remain part of the response.

"First responders, they're still going to be responding, current staff here at the Mishicot Area Ambulance Service we'll be able to utilize and help out," Sprang said.

When asked whether response times are expected to change, Burke acknowledged the reality of covering a larger area.

"Sure. Naturally you increase the distance you're going to increase response times. But we have different ways we are going to navigate that," Burke said.

The contract details are still being finalized. Murack said the next steps will include hiring additional staff and acquiring equipment.

"We're still putting together the details of the contract moving forward, that would involve hiring more staff here at the City of Two Rivers Fire Department and purchasing the ambulances they have, which is two," Murack said.

All six communities would pay a fee to Two Rivers Fire Department to help cover equipment and operating costs.

The Mishicot Area Ambulance Service board is meeting Wednesday to continue discussions on a three-month contract. In January, Two Rivers Fire and the Mishicot Area Ambulance Service plan to work together on a long-term plan that would be reviewed every five years.

Any long-term contracts between the six municipalities and the City of Two Rivers would need to be approved by the municipalities and the Two Rivers City Council to move forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.