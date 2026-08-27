MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is facing a shortage of volunteer EMS workers, and Manitowoc County is feeling the impact.

The city of Two Rivers is already helping Mishicot Area Ambulance fill gaps when volunteers aren't available.

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Mishicot Area Ambulance looks to change how it serves Manitowoc County

"The issue right now is the decline in people volunteering for EMS and ambulance work," Two Rivers Fire Chief Dave Murack said. "Say they have 8 hours that isn't filled by on call, we will fill that gap for them and take their call."

A proposal discussed Wednesday night could make that partnership more permanent. Under the proposal, two City of Two Rivers paramedics would respond to calls in the Town of Gibson, Town and Village of Mishicot, Town of Kossuth, Town of Two Creeks and Town of Two Rivers.

Mishicot Area Ambulance Board Member Tom Sprang said the proposal is about balancing service quality with cost.

"Looking at the long term plan to provide the best EMS service to our residents along with financial, the burden we are putting on taxpayers, working through them two issues, really trying to get the best bang for our buck," Sprang said.

Local volunteers would still play a role under the proposal. They would have "crash bags" with life-saving supplies and could respond directly to a scene without first going to the station.

"A lot of that is going to be as favorable or more favorable than past operations," Sprang said.

Murack added the staffing challenges extend beyond volunteer departments.

"It's departments like us, combination departments that have both volunteers and paid employees and full time departments. We're seeing a decline in the number of applicants," Murack said.

The proposal is still in the early stages and nothing is final. The ambulance board is working through what it would take to put the partnership in place.

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