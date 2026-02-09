Tree removal underway for Plymouth Reliability Project amid strong community opposition

SHEBOYGAN CO — A major power infrastructure project in Plymouth continues to move forward despite strong opposition from local landowners, with tree removal now underway on private properties.

I've been covering the Plymouth Reliability Project for over a year and a half, as it has divided the community. The initiative aims to bring more reliable power to the area but requires installing power lines across private property, causing disruptions to farms and homes.

JoAnne Friedman has been one of the most active community members providing updates about the project through the TMJ4-run Facebook group, Let's Talk Sheboygan County - Neighborhood News.

Her family is among those directly affected by the construction.

Jerry Friedman, her husband, expressed his frustration as crews began removing trees from their property.

"This is a very sad day for myself and my family," Friedman said. "They're taking down all of these beautiful trees that have been here for decades."

The project is now moving full steam ahead with tree removal operations, despite the major opposition from property owners who will be affected by the new power lines.

Community members can follow ongoing developments and share other local news through the Let's Talk Sheboygan County - Neighborhood News Facebook group.