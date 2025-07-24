Transformation underway at Nutt Hill in Plymouth: Skiing, snowboarding park coming winter 2025

PLYMOUTH — While summer is in full swing, residents of Plymouth are eagerly anticipating the winter months as the Nutt Hill ski area undergoes a much-anticipated facelift.

"This is going to be such a great opportunity," shared Becky Seifert, a Plymouth resident.

She expressed her enthusiasm for the project. "My husband grew up on this ski hill…it's gonna be a great thing."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

For her family, the return of the ski hill is something they have been looking forward to. "It's very exciting…I think for the community, our kids growing up," she added.

Seifert hopes to pass on her love for skiing to her grandson, Charlie, saying, "He can learn up here instead of us going to Powderhorn up in Michigan."

Watch: Skiing, snowboarding park coming winter 2025 at Nutt Hill in Plymouth

Transformation underway at Nutt Hill in Plymouth

That goal is now within reach as construction is well underway at Nutt Hill.

John Muller, Vice President of the nonprofit leading the project—Cheese Capital Winter Park—provided an update on the progress. "We are doing some excavation. We needed to put in all new plumbing, all new electrical, and state-of-the-art snow makers."

Muller, who grew up skiing at Nutt Hill, reflected on the project's significance to him. "I was a part of the ski team in high school. This is where we would practice. This place has always been very near and dear to my heart."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Originally opened to the public in 1962, Nutt Hill ceased snowmaking operations in 2014. "If it weren't for outdoor recreation in the wintertime, my kids would be sitting on their phones…or too much screen time," Muller noted.

This realization is a driving factor behind the effort to breathe new life into the park.

The revitalization plan includes six tubing lanes, three ski runs for skiers and snowboarders, and a new warming shelter.

Cheese Capital Winter Park

The fee to participate has yet to be determined.

"You're gonna find something that these kids are gonna be enjoying to do, but if it's $20-$25 a day to do this, I don't think they're going to get the crowd that they want," Seifert remarked.

The Nutt Recreation Area is expected to open in December.