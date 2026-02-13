Three Wisconsin lakeshore communities unite to pass data center moratorium

(TWO CREEKS) NBC26 — Three lakeshore communities in northeast Wisconsin have joined forces to pass a moratorium restricting data centers from coming to Manitowoc County for the next year.

Two Rivers, Two Creeks and Mishicot held a rare joint meeting where more than 70 residents gathered to discuss concerns about potential AI data centers in their area. After extensive discussion, all three communities passed a resolution recommending the county enact restrictions on data centers.

"When you see three communities come together, you know it's something that the community is passionate about," said Tyler Martell, chair of the Manitowoc County Board.

The meeting drew significant community interest as residents raised concerns that a giant data center could change their way of life in the lakeshore region.

Anthony Barta from Two Creeks emphasized the importance of taking action now.

"Some people say it's too early, it's never too early for something this high in magnitude," Barta said.

The resolution serves as a recommendation for the county to enact restrictions on data centers. Martell noted the significance of the unified community response.

"I've been on the county board six years, and I don't think we've ever gone against what a town is looking for on a rezone issue," Martell said. "I think the fact so many people are here tonight, three town boards coming together, speaks volumes."

The moratorium will next go to the Planning and Parks Committee. If approved there, the county board will vote on it within the next few months.