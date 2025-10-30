SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — More than 12,000 people in Sheboygan County are facing food insecurity after SNAP benefits were temporarily suspended, with over half of those affected being children.

Sarah Oyler has relied on the SNAP food assistance program for the last two years. Now, with only 71 cents left in her SNAP account, she's wondering how she'll make it through this next month.

"Right now, I don't have hardly anything in my refrigerator," Oyler said.

The recent announcement that SNAP deposits would be temporarily unavailable sent Oyler into a tailspin.

"I reached out to you guys because the government shut down," Oyler said. "How will I survive the month of November?"

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, over 12,000 people in Sheboygan County depend on SNAP benefits, with more than half being children.

"There's a lot of food pantries running out of donations," Oyler said.

Watch: SNAP benefits suspension looming, leaving thousands in Sheboygan County without food assistance

Local nonprofits and food pantries in the area are preparing for an influx of people seeking help, but they need community support, as most run strictly on donations.

The Sheboygan County Food Bank is specifically asking for donations of cereal, canned tuna, pasta, and pasta sauce.

For now, people like Oyler can only hope for better news.

"I'm crossing my fingers that the government will open in December," Oyler said. "Because right now…I don't know."

Find over two dozen Sheboygan County-based food pantries at salvationarmyusa.org.