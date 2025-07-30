Sheboygan nonprofit needs community help to provide foster kids, families with back-to-school supplies

SHEBOYGAN — In Sheboygan, Mary Anne Blust is on a mission to support local children in need.

“It’s really important. Our kids mean the world to us. We’re very blessed to have our children, and I want other children to feel the same way,” she stated.

As the founder of Kindred Heart Families, Blust dedicates her time to ensuring that foster kids and their families have the support they need.

Mary Anne’s journey into fostering began with her own family. “We actually fostered and adopted our two nephews and our niece.” This personal experience inspired her to create the nonprofit, which provides vital resources for children in the foster system, running operations from a small room at the former Immanuel Lutheran School.

Kindred Heart Families is currently in the midst of its back-to-school drive.

“I’m guessing we’re going to have between 350 and 400 kids, and right now, I think we have less than 100 backpacks,” Blust explained, highlighting the urgent need for support.

The nonprofit is requesting various school supplies, including folders, pencil bags, and writing utensils.

Blust emphasized the importance of going the extra mile, stating, “We go a little above and beyond. We fill all those backpacks with the school supplies — but we also try to give the children a pack of brand new underwear, a pack of socks, and a brand new pair of shoes.”

While Kindred Heart Families accepts donations year-round, the organization emphasized the urgency of the current drive with the new school year approaching.

“That we can just slide in there and be that little back piece — to make sure that they know somebody else outside of that little bubble that they’re in right now, also cares about them and loves them,” Blust said.

The back-to-school drive will remain open through August 9, with donations greatly appreciated as the organization continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of foster children in the community.

