Sheboygan Fire Dept. part of urgent relief efforts after devastating Texas floods

SHEBOYGAN — More than 170 individuals are still missing in Texas following the deadly floods that swept through the area, prompting urgent relief efforts for those affected.

Wisconsin Emergency Management oversees Task Force 1, a specialized team that provides assistance during emergencies at both the state and national levels.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Salzman from the Sheboygan Fire Department highlighted that the department has seven personnel eligible for missions.

“Two of them were selected to go with the team of 16 people going down to Texas to help,” Salzman stated.

The team received the green light for deployment on Friday, and by Saturday, they were heading south to aid in the relief efforts.

“It’s a lot of hard work to get onto the team, a lot of training. So it’s very satisfying and I’m very proud of the guys who are on the team, especially those who got selected,” Salzman added.

This marks the first time Sheboygan has collaborated with Task Force 1.

The team’s mission focuses on making contact with individuals who are stranded or in need of immediate assistance. They are systematically checking buildings and sections of the flood-affected areas each day.

“The next day it starts all over again,” Salzman noted.

Task Force 1 is expected to remain in Texas for two weeks, although the duration may extend based on the needs on the ground.

As the team works diligently in Texas, those back home in Sheboygan are rallying in support. “I think they’ll have a sense of pride in what they accomplish, helping other people,” Salzman remarked.

“In the end, I think that’s why people get into this job."

