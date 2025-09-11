Sheboygan family turns tragedy into 20 years of suicide awareness advocacy

SHEBOYGAN — September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and in Sheboygan, one family has spent the last 20 years turning their personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for others struggling with mental health challenges.

“He was completely fearless and kind of quiet,” Cory Luecke said, remembering his brother.

Nic was one of three boys in the Luecke family. His mother, Kristi, and brother, Cory, think of him often, recalling his gentle nature and artistic talents.

“Just a very wise, gentle soul. He was an excellent drawer and loved playing pool,” Cory said.

During his teen and early adult years, Nic found himself hanging with the wrong crowd and spent some time in jail. Despite his struggles, his family saw his potential.

“He had the whole world, a whole future ahead of him,” Kristi said.

At just 20 years old, Nic unexpectedly died by suicide in 2000, leaving his family devastated.

“I remember the policeman coming up to the door, seeing him from my room. My mom was there. I remember my dad walking down the driveway to this day with his head down,” Cory said.

“I was totally distraught for over two years,” Kristi said.

Kristi said she was lost in a sea of grief until she found a suicide awareness walk in Chicago. There, she was inspired to start one in Sheboygan.

“I said, ‘Yep, I’m ready. Let’s do this,’” she said.

They called it There Is Hope — an event in Nic’s memory, but created for the entire community.

"To unite families of different backgrounds and different experiences of loss, for people to get together and share stories of hope," Cory said.

All of the money raised goes to Mental Health America Lakeshore, a nonprofit that provides mental health services and resources.

"It's a place where we can go and feel safe and be heard," Kristi said.

"There Is Hope" is celebrating its 20th year in Sheboygan.

Although the pain of Nic's loss will never go away, Kristi and Cory say the community connection at the event is invaluable.

"Fills my heart, and I know that it was really needed," Kristi said, noting that even if the walk saves one life, the efforts will have been more than worth it.

The 2025 event kicks off Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Deland Park.